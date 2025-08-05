Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Standard Motor Products worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 4.0%

SMP stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $695.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.63. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

