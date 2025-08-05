Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Allianz SE increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 427.4% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,749 shares of company stock worth $2,702,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

