Banco Santander S.A. Has $357,000 Holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 106.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lennar by 15.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 24.8% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of LEN opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.