J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,804 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 830.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4%

Halliburton stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

