Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,399,000 after buying an additional 1,376,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401,728 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,914 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,305,000 after purchasing an additional 321,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.