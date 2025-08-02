Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases 852 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 110.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Generac by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Generac by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,442,000 after buying an additional 61,481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

