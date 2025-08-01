FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Position Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,758 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJUN. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $2,765,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 116,950.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of GJUN stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

