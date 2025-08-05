Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 878,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 189,580 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 22.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

