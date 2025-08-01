Assetmark Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,100,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,447,000 after acquiring an additional 217,887 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $106.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average is $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.