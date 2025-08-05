IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 58.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 475.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 110,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

NYSE:QBTS opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.41. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Insider Activity

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 617.84% and a negative return on equity of 227.95%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,796,648.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,281. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $731,085.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,670.40. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QBTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.