Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New $49,000 Investment in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRS opened at $252.97 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $119.69 and a one year high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

In other news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

