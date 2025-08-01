951 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $48.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

