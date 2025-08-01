Bayforest Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Nutanix by 78.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,075. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,740. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock worth $426,621,281. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Trading Down 2.1%

NTNX stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 156.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.