Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,345,000 after buying an additional 2,892,660 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $396,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,438,000 after acquiring an additional 902,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after purchasing an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.69.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $309.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.12. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.47 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

