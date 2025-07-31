Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) versus Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Critical Survey

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Stock Yards Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stock Yards Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus price target of $79.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Stock Yards Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $108.45 million 1.45 $16.35 million $3.11 9.24 Stock Yards Bancorp $508.11 million 4.39 $114.54 million $4.35 17.38

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 15.49% 12.60% 1.02% Stock Yards Bancorp 23.86% 13.51% 1.46%

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and residential mortgage loans; and individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. In addition, it provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. Further, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. It provides services in Louisville, central, eastern, and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

