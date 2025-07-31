Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 140.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.26 on Thursday. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.