Head-To-Head Comparison: Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) vs. Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) and Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enhabit and Organon & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enhabit -13.43% 2.02% 0.94% Organon & Co. 11.92% 227.43% 7.34%

Volatility and Risk

Enhabit has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organon & Co. has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

77.4% of Organon & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Enhabit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Organon & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enhabit and Organon & Co.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enhabit $1.03 billion 0.33 -$156.20 million ($2.77) -2.41 Organon & Co. $6.40 billion 0.41 $864.00 million $2.88 3.49

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Enhabit. Enhabit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organon & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enhabit and Organon & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enhabit 0 1 1 0 2.50 Organon & Co. 1 2 2 1 2.50

Enhabit presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.99%. Organon & Co. has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.93%. Given Organon & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Organon & Co. is more favorable than Enhabit.

Summary

Organon & Co. beats Enhabit on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co. is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.