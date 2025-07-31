Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 158 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 56.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $240,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.75.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CYBR opened at $435.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.97 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.