Eastern Bank Invests $2.07 Million in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCV)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 million and a PE ratio of 18.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $30.32.
About Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF
