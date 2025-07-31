Eastern Bank Invests $2.07 Million in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCV)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 million and a PE ratio of 18.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

About Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF

The Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (FLCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in large-cap US companies that are deemed undervalued within the Russell 1000 Value Index. The fund aims for capital growth, utilizing a quantitative model focused on maximizing returns and risk management FLCV was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Federated Hermes.

