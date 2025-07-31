Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 66,321 New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 66,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. New Street Research set a $8.50 price target on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 10.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $3.02 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

New Fortress Energy Profile



New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

