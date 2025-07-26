FY2025 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Cut by Analyst

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a report issued on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Conifex Timber Trading Down 2.9%

Conifex Timber stock opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.60.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc is a Canada based forestry company. It operates through two segments: Lumber and Bioenergy. The main activities of the lumbar segment include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing. The firm’s primary activities of the bioenergy segment are the generation of electrical power and the development of other opportunities in bioenergy and bioproducts which are complementary to the company’s harvesting and manufacturing operations.

