Currys plc (LON:CURY) Insider Sells £65,158.36 in Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Marsh sold 56,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56), for a total value of £65,158.36 ($87,566.67).

Currys Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LON CURY opened at GBX 115 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. Currys plc has a 12 month low of GBX 71.60 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.18 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.39.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CURY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 121 ($1.63) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

About Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

