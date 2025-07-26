Currys plc (LON:CURY) Insider Sells £65,158.36 in Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Marsh sold 56,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56), for a total value of £65,158.36 ($87,566.67).
Currys Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of LON CURY opened at GBX 115 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. Currys plc has a 12 month low of GBX 71.60 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.18 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.39.
Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURY
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.