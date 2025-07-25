Best Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 22nd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies in the utilities sector—firms that provide essential services such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment. Because demand for these services remains relatively stable regardless of economic conditions, utility stocks tend to generate predictable cash flows and often pay reliable dividends. Investors commonly view them as defensive holdings that can help stabilize a portfolio during market downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.47. 51,290,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,676,755. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.74. 2,403,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,982. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $406.11 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.26.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,429,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,397,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

