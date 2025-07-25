Hedeker Wealth LLC Takes $206,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.62.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc.

