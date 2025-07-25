Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,366 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $82,599,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 39.2% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,180.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,236.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,069.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

