Assetmark Inc. Has $101.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 970,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $101,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

IJR stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $108.29. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.