Fischer Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fischer Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 263,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $133,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:UNH opened at $278.52 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.43.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

