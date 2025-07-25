Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $90,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 90,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 252,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.01. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

