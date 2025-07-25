Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 2,073 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.4% during the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 142,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,186,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Ames National Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ames National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $193.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.