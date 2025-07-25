Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,117,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,567,788,000 after buying an additional 612,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $193.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

