Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total value of $3,151,553.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,273.97. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,180.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,236.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,069.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $501.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

