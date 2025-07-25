Promising Solar Stocks To Follow Today – July 22nd

Tesla, GE Vernova, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy sector, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, installers of solar power systems, and developers of solar farms. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth prospects and government incentives driving the shift toward renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.66. 51,290,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,676,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $14.51 on Tuesday, hitting $551.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,446. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.31. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $581.27.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.88. 2,403,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,938. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $406.11 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83.

