White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 24.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 24.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,678,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average session volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Agnico Eagle Mines Limited acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00. Also, insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580,000.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.85 million, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.54.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

