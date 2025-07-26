William Scott Buys 50,000 Shares of Worsley Investors (LON:WINV) Stock

Worsley Investors (LON:WINV – Get Free Report) insider William Scott acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($16,798.82).
Worsley Investors Price Performance
Worsley Investors stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £10.59 million, a PE ratio of 286.87 and a beta of 0.26. Worsley Investors has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 32 ($0.43). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.99.
Worsley Investors Company Profile
The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of absolute long-term return, principally through the capital appreciation and exit of undervalued securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worsley Investors
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Worsley Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worsley Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.