William Scott Buys 50,000 Shares of Worsley Investors (LON:WINV) Stock

Worsley Investors (LON:WINV – Get Free Report) insider William Scott acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($16,798.82).

Worsley Investors stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £10.59 million, a PE ratio of 286.87 and a beta of 0.26. Worsley Investors has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 32 ($0.43). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.99.

Worsley Investors Limited (the “Company”) is a limited liability, closed-ended, self-managed, Guernsey authorised investment company. Worsley Associates LLP was appointed on 31 May 2019 as Investment Advisor to the Company.

The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of absolute long-term return, principally through the capital appreciation and exit of undervalued securities.

