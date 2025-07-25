Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE XOM opened at $110.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.