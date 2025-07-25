Phoenix Financial Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

