Fischer Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fischer Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $9,941,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,334,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $804.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $770.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

