Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) Insider Sells £900.06 in Stock

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) insider Craig Jonathan Gulliford sold 6,429 shares of Creo Medical Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19), for a total transaction of £900.06 ($1,209.60).

Creo Medical Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of LON CREO opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. Creo Medical Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 9.22 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of £55.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (8) (($0.11)) earnings per share for the quarter. Creo Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 73.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Creo Medical Group PLC will post -10.0800005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive.

