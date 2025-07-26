Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Acquires £929,944.36 in Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) insider Gunter Waldner acquired 4,894,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £929,944.36 ($1,249,757.24).

Gunter Waldner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Gunter Waldner bought 146,236 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £27,784.84 ($37,340.20).

On Thursday, July 17th, Gunter Waldner purchased 93,117 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £17,692.23 ($23,776.68).

On Wednesday, July 16th, Gunter Waldner acquired 177,501 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £33,725.19 ($45,323.46).

On Tuesday, July 15th, Gunter Waldner bought 436,627 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £82,959.13 ($111,489.22).

On Wednesday, June 11th, Gunter Waldner purchased 4,444,444 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £933,333.24 ($1,254,311.57).

Jadestone Energy Stock Performance

LON JSE opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.29) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.79. The company has a market capitalization of £145.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Jadestone Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 33 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

