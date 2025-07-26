What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Autodesk Q2 Earnings?

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Autodesk in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Autodesk’s FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $303.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $223.03 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.29 and a 200-day moving average of $285.83.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

