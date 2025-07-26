Q1 EPS Estimates for HudBay Minerals Increased by Scotiabank

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for HudBay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.
HudBay Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $9.88 on Thursday. HudBay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,260,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,115,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after buying an additional 4,580,718 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 14,423,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after buying an additional 4,410,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,264,000 after buying an additional 4,299,428 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,105,000 after buying an additional 4,253,400 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About HudBay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
