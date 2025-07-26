HC Wainwright Expects Weaker Earnings for Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.78). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

REPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Replimune Group Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ REPL opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $242.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 32,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $260,168.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,405,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,872.26. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $64,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,279.98. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

