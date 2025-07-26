Seaport Res Ptn Expects Weaker Earnings for Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

SHW opened at $339.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

