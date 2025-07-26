Zacks Research Forecasts Carvana’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carvana from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.16.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $331.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $364.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $16,861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,542,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,740,318.24. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.51, for a total value of $3,375,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 621,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,742,214.40. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,171,515 shares of company stock valued at $719,730,548 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

