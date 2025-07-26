Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Union Pacific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the railroad operator will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:UNP opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.