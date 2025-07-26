Wedbush Has Pessimistic Outlook of argenex Q4 Earnings

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of argenex in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenex’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $29.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $44.86 EPS.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. argenex had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.34 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $699.00 price objective on argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Baird R W raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.06.

Shares of argenex stock opened at $591.99 on Thursday. argenex has a one year low of $473.67 and a one year high of $678.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in argenex by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,207,000 after purchasing an additional 824,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of argenex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of argenex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 673,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of argenex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of argenex by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68,498 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

