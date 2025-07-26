What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for CLF FY2025 Earnings?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,247,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,724,000 after acquiring an additional 647,282 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,611,000 after acquiring an additional 264,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $55,453,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.