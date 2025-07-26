Zacks Research Forecasts Flowserve’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

