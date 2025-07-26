FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 439 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 90.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 685,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 7,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 240,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $88,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $375.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.