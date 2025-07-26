FourThought Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up about 1.6% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 404,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,260,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 337,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VIOO opened at $104.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

